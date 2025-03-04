New details emerge after WSP trooper arrested for vehicular homicide

An off-duty Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper involved in a fatal collision late Saturday evening was arrested for DUI vehicular homicide, according to law enforcement officials. The trooper, Sarah Clasen, was driving a personal vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the Richland Police Department (RPD).

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Eisinger said Clasen refused to perform sobriety tests and also refused voluntary portable breath tests.

“She had an odor of intoxicants coming from her person,” he added.

According to Eisinger, Clasen is in custody on a 72-hour hold. At this time, no charges have been filed.

The WSP confirmed that an independent investigation is underway, with RPD leading the inquiry. Clasen was a Public Information Officer for the agency.

“Based on her working out of the local Kennewick (WSP) detachment, we’ve determined that we need to identify a Special Prosecutor to handle this case,” Eisinger explained. “In the interest of justice, I think that’s the best thing for all concerned because we regularly interact with the state patrol.”

Washington State Patrol Chief: Officers are not immune from accountability

WSP Chief John R. Batiste released a statement regarding the crash.

“The Washington State Patrol offers our sincerest condolences to the victim and their loved ones,” Batiste stated. “I have every confidence that the Richland Police Department will investigate this case with great care and professionalism. We are thankful there were no other injuries and will of course, cooperate in any way requested by the independent investigating agency.”

“Law enforcement officers are not immune from tragedy nor from personal accountability,” the Batiste continued, urging all motorists to drive with care.

Commander Chris Mason of RPD has been designated as the point of contact for further updates.





