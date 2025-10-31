World War II-era ‘Super Bazooka’ discovered on Grays Harbor Co. roadway

MONTESANO, Wash. — Deputies with the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office found a piece of ammunition from WWII earlier Thursday.

They responded to a report of a possible explosive device located near Simmons Road and Monte Brady Road in Montesano.

A perimeter was established and nearby roadways were shut down as a precaution.

The Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad and the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team responded to assist with the investigation.

After X-raying the device, it was determined to be an “inert piece of ammunition from a World War II–era Super Bazooka," the sheriff’s office said. Inert ammunition does not have gunpowder.

“We want to thank the public for their patience during this incident and remind everyone — if you come across a suspicious or unfamiliar item that could be dangerous, do not touch or move it. Contact law enforcement immediately. It’s always better to err on the side of caution," the sheriff’s office said.

