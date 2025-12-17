‘Working around the clock’: King County directs $1.5 million to flood relief, seeks federal support

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

As communities reel from devastating flooding, Washington leaders are pushing to allocate local dollars and secure additional federal aid.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay announced Tuesday that the county will direct $1.5 million toward debris removal and shelter assistance as hundreds of residents remain displaced.

“We are here, we’re working around the clock to support our communities. This is a very challenging time, but we will get through it,” Zahilay said.

He noted the funding will be used for residents who have been hit the hardest.

Governor Bob Ferguson said the state is moving quickly to provide emergency assistance to those displaced and is working to release $3.5 million for short-term aid. He added that once officials have more detailed information about where the funding will be used, they will release it to the public.

Ferguson noted the federal emergency declaration from President Donald Trump provided support for immediate action, but not for specific individuals. He is working with local governments to secure additional funding, but officials must first document that they meet federal requirements to qualify for aid.

“We are doing everything we possibly can to get you help right away,” Ferguson said.

Both Ferguson and Robert Ezelle, director at the Washington Emergency Management Division, praised the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the flooding.

Ferguson emphasized that the state is doing everything possible to get resources to those in need.

“We deeply appreciate Washingtonians pulling together during this time,” he added.

Ferguson urged people to follow evacuation orders and road closure signs to stay safe and protect first responders.

More widespread flooding expected

He said there is more widespread flooding anticipated for Tuesday and Wednesday, along with high winds up to 60 mph. There have already been more than 1,200 rescues across 10 counties, and officials are anticipating months-long recovery efforts.

“This is a major, major event in our state’s history. It is truly historic,” Ferguson said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reopened more than 60 roads since the flooding began. However, there were still 13 closures on state highways as of Tuesday afternoon.

Notably, a nearly 50-mile stretch of US 2 between Skykomish and Leavenworth could be closed for months.

Ferguson stressed that people need to remain vigilant as flooding could intensify over the next 48 hours.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group