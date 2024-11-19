Woodland Park Zoo cancels WildLanterns tonight for extreme wind

SEATTLE, Wash. — If you’re looking to check out Woodland Park Zoo’s WildLanterns event, you’ll want to find another day to go. The zoo says it’s canceling tonight due to extreme wind and weather.

Ticket holders for tonight will be contacted via email to help reschedule their visit.

The zoo says animals will be moved indoors for their safety as needed.

Staff has already prepared for the possibility of power outages, and has generators ready to support animals that need heat, such as reptiles.

