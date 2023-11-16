Women steal over $14,000 in designer sunglasses before being stopped on I-5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two women stole $14,229 worth of designer sunglasses from an Olympia store on Friday.

They then drove onto I-5 while trying to escape, according to the Olympia Police Department.

Officers were able to stop their car and identified both suspected women from the store’s security videos.

