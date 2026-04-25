Man arrested at home, accused of driving drunk and sending Pierce County deputies on a chase

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, accused of driving drunk, then leading deputies on a chase that eventually ended at his house.

There’s video of the incident.

It happened on April 23. Around 5 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Canyon Road East where the man’s car was about to be towed. When he saw them arrive, the man jumped into his car and sped off.

Deputies believed the man was under the influence, so they chased after him. At one point, the man drove down a dead-end road and video shows him use someone’s yard to make a U-turn, taking out their fence.

Deputies eventually terminated the pursuit because of heavy morning traffic. They worried it wouldn’t be safe.

Further investigation led deputies to identify the driver and his location. When they arrived, they found him parked in the driveway. A 45-minute-long standoff occurred outside the home while deputies wrote a seizure of persons warrant. Several times, deputies say the man would open the door and step out, tell them to leave, and go back into the house. The suspect stepped out a third time and was finally arrested.

An open Coors Light can could be seen inside the vehicle, according to deputies. The 33-year-old was booked for DUI, felony eluding, obstructing, resisting arrest, and malicious mischief 2nd degree for the damage to the fence. The deputy returned to the homeowner of the damaged fence and provided information and the case number.

“As the weather gets nicer and you are out and about with friends and family, plan ahead of time for a ride so you don’t find yourself in a dangerous situation like this one,” the department shared.

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