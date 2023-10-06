Flooding in Capitol Hill caused by broken pipe damages several businesses

CAPITOL HILL, Wash. — It was a soggy start to the afternoon for a slew of businesses in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

An entire street along 12 Avenue and East Denny Way was flooded by a broken water pipe.

The Seattle Fire Department tells KIRO 7 that a private contractor was testing a sprinkler system when the pipe burst.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable,” says James Michael.

He recorded video of the water burst, as it flooded the storage unit, he’d rented only a day prior.

“I just moved in yesterday and our stuff’s just damaged. They say there’s about 4 feet of water in the basement right now,” says Michael.

His valuables- soaked in the flooded mess.

Businesses were also impacted by the flooding.

Felicia opened her spa business just three months ago. She now faces several repairs.

“All of a sudden water started seeping in through the walls into my business,” says Felicia. She’s worried about water damage to her new floors.

The question remains, who will pay for the damage?

“I have insurance but I’m not sure it covers flooding. That’s what I’m worried about,” says Felicia.

Michael agrees. Telling KIRO 7 he also has insurance but doesn’t think he should be responsible for the deductible.

“I’m trying to stay positive. It is what it is,” says Michael.

