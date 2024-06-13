Women enrollment in VA health care hits record high

On Wednesday, the VA announced that between May 2023 and May 2024, they saw a record number of women veterans enrolled in the Veterans Administration (VA) health care system.

The more than 50,000 women veterans represent a 20% increase from the previous year.

As the fastest growing patient population for the VA, women veterans enrollment has increased in all 50 states.

“Today, the more than 2 million women Veterans living in the U.S. make up our fastest growing Veteran population,” Tanya Bradsher, VA Deputy Secretary said. “It’s important to all of us here at VA that every woman Veteran knows she belongs at VA.”

According to the VA, over the past two years, it has significantly increased the health care services dedicated to women veterans and contributes to the VA’s equity action plan.

“It’s our goal for every woman Veteran to receive all the benefits she has earned, and that includes world-class health care,” M.D. Shereef Elnahal, VA Under Secretary for Health said. “We want women Veterans to know that VA has invested in more services for women Veterans than ever before.”

©2024 Cox Media Group