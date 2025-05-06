New light rail stations open this weekend in Redmond

Two new Link light rail stations will open this weekend in southeast Redmond: Marymoor Village and Downtown Redmond.

The Link 2 Line service will begin on Saturday, May 10.

Sound Transit is kicking off the excitement with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the downtown Redmond station. Passenger service will likely begin around noon.

From noon to 4 p.m., celebrations will take place at both new stations, featuring live music, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. Everyone is welcome to join!

One service is underway, two-car trains will run every 10 minutes, 16 hours each day.

The initial segment of the 2 Line between South Bellevue and Redmond Technology Station opened on April 27, 2024, with first-day ridership of 35,000.

Starting Saturday, it will serve the following stations:

South Bellevue

East Main

Bellevue Downtown

Wilburton

Spring District

BelRed

Overlake Village

Redmond Technology

Marymoor Village – opens May 10

Downtown Redmond – opens May 10

Service will run from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

It will connect with the regional transit network at South Bellevue, Bellevue Downtown, Redmond Technology, Marymoor Village, and Downtown Redmond stations.

Parking

The Marymoor Village station has a new 1,400-stall parking garage, located on Northeast 70th Street.

Parking is also available at South Bellevue, BelRed, and Redmond Technology stations.

Several stations are accessible from the Eastrail corridor and the regional trail network.

Secure bike parking is available at every station.

What’s next?

The rest of the 2 Line is projected to open in late 2025 with the completion of the I-90 segment of East Link.

That segment includes the Mercer Island and Judkins Park stations on the 2 Line and connects to the 1 Line at the International District/Chinatown Station in downtown Seattle.

