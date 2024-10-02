Woman who had just withdrawn cash from Parkland ATM robbed at gunpoint

PARKLAND, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department want to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at 4:35 a.m., a woman who had just withdrawn cash from the Bank of America ATM at 11315 Pacific Avenue South in Parkland was robbed by the suspect seen in the Crime Stoppers flyer in this story.

Detectives say the robber was hiding in the bushes until the woman had made her withdrawal, then demanded her cash, threatened her with a gun, and ran away.

If you have information about the robbery or the possible identity of the suspect, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County by the P3 Tips app, tpcrimestoppers.com, or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). All tips will remain anonymous.





Parkland armed robbery flyer (Crime Stoppers)

©2024 Cox Media Group