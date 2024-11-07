Woman survives being stabbed 8 times in Seattle’s International District

SEATTLE — A woman is recovering at Harborview Medical Center after she was stabbed numerous times in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District early Thursday.

Seattle Police and Seattle Fire Department (SFD) medics were dispatched to 12th Avenue South and South King Street at 1:30 a.m. where they found a 52-year-old woman with stab wounds, according to Seattle Police.

SFD officials said she was stabbed eight times.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers found a blood trail and possible crime scene east of Eighth Avenue South and South King Street; however, no suspects were found, and no arrests were made.

What led up to the stabbing is not yet known.

