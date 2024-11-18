Woman shot in Chinatown-International District robbery

SEATTLE — A woman was seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen during an armed robbery in the Chinatown-International District early Monday morning.

Around midnight, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a bank on South Jackson Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, an investigation by officers after the incident determined two unidentified suspects entered a business just after midnight, demanding money. There was an altercation between the suspects and the woman, who was an employee, and she was shot.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Officers secured the scene, interviewed witnesses, and collected evidence, adding that Robbery Unit Detectives would lead an investigation. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

