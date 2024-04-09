Woman recovering after she was shot getting money out of Covington ATM

SEATTLE — A woman is recovering at Harborview after she was shot Friday night in Covington while she was trying to take money out of a BECU ATM.

Tina Rothert had to be rushed to Harborview for emergency surgery after she was shot in the leg and abdomen.

Her 10-year-old granddaughter, who she raises, was with her at the time of the shooting, but wasn’t hurt.

“It’s shock, I mean it’s just I’m so sad,” Greg Woodfill, a friend of Tina’s said. Rothert remains at Harborview Medical Center and KIRO 7 has been told that she is awake and expected to survive.

“She’s doing as well as can be expected in a situation like this, she is recovering and starting physical therapy which is the most important next step for her to eventually get out of the hospital and get back home,” Anna Peterson, another friend, said.

Since the shooting, support has been pouring in for Rothert.

She is part of the Sea Hawkers Booster Club and the community has been rallying around her.

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills and other expenses.

A local law firm, Dellino Family Law Group, has stepped in and said they will match any donations made to the GoFundMe.

If you’d like to help, click here.

“You hear stuff like this on the news but then when it’s somebody you know and such a giving person it almost makes you want to cry,” Woodfill said.

The two men responsible for shooting Rothert still have not been caught.

“She was just running any old mundane errand and something like this happened and it’s scary,” Peterson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group