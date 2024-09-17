Woman murdered in Arlington remembered at vigil

EVERETT, Wash. — Friends and loved ones remembered a woman who was murdered in her Arlington home in Snohomish County on Sunday night.

They gathered with candles to mourn the loss of the beloved woman who was shot several times.

Friends identified the woman to KIRO 7 as Amanda Michaels.

On Monday night, dozens gathered in Everett to honor her, and told us why she’ll be missed by so many.

“She brought light to people and she will forever be missed. It’s still something very hard to process,” one man told us.

“That woman was like my mom...another comfort when I felt like I didn’t have anything,” a teen at the vigil said.

“If she loved you, she really loved you,” a woman told us.

A 19-year-old man was ejected out of his car during in a chase with police that same day.

He is the suspect in her death.

That’s the extent of what we know about the relationship between the two so far.

©2024 Cox Media Group