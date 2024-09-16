‘One of the best people’: Witnesses say woman shot and killed at Arlington home

Witnesses say a woman was shot in her Arlington neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police have not confirmed a shooting, but KIRO 7 crews saw a large law enforcement presence on 200th Street Northeast.

“She’s amazing,” said Amber Hardy, a close friend of the victim. “She was one of the best people I ever met in my life.”

Law enforcement agencies have not yet identified a victim.

KIRO 7 is also working to learn if the incident was connected to another law enforcement investigation in Marysville.

A truck crashed on SR-9 near NE 64th St. A Snohomish County SMART team was brought in to lead the investigation. A SMART team is a multi-agency response to investigate police use-of-force incidents.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash that caused the team to be called in.

Friends of the victim told KIRO 7 she was a mother of three and owned a business.

“She’s just a humanitarian,” Hardy said. “She likes to help people.”

“She was the one that would slow down for a second and smell the roses,” said another close friend, Lola Higby.

