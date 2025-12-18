Woman killed in Spanaway house fire, Pierce County investigating

SPANAWAY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A woman died in a house fire in Spanaway Wednesday, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue confirmed.

The fire was first reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 15500 block of 22nd Avenue E. in Spanaway. When firefighters entered the home, they found the body of a woman.

“Firefighters entered the home and located an older adult female who had succumbed to injuries from the fire,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue stated. “The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.”

Crews responded to two separate house fires this morning.



The first fire was reported around 10:12 AM at a two-story home in the 1800 block of Tartan Ct in Puyallup. The fire started from a generator that was running outside under a wooden structure and spread to the house. No… pic.twitter.com/KGAfQkZZpU — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) December 17, 2025

The Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The fatal house fire was one of two fires the department responded to within the hour. Just after 10 a.m. On Wednesday, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue was called to respond to a two-story home on fire in the 1800 block of Tartan Court in Puyallup.

“The fire started from a generator that was running outside under a wooden structure and spread to the house,” Central Pierce Fire & Rescue wrote. “No injuries were reported, and the occupants were connected with the Red Cross for assistance.”

