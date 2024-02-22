Woman killed, man hurt in US 2 head-on collision near Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a head-on collision on Highway 2 near Snohomish Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at Three Lakes Road shortly before 6:30 p.m.

A Snohomish County deputy was the first to arrive and find that both drivers were trapped.

Crews with Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue and Snohomish County Fire District #4 responded arrived and found one driver was dead and the other had serious injuries.

Firefighters freed the surviving driver, a 23-year-old man, within 12 minutes using the jaws of life. He was then taken to the hospital.

The driver who did not survive is a 55-year-old woman.

All lanes of U.S. 2 were closed at Three Lakes Road for nearly five hours.

The cause of the collision is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol.

