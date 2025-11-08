Woman killed by fallen tree on SR 410 near Enumclaw identified

A 58-year-old Enumclaw woman died when a falling tree struck her car on State Route 410 during stormy weather Tuesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was driving eastbound on SR 410 near Crystal River Ranch in Pierce County around 7:59 p.m. when a large tree landed directly on her vehicle.

The impact pushed the car about 50 feet before it came to a stop on the right shoulder.

The Washington State Patrol said weather conditions caused the tree to fall.

The tree was described as about 12 inches in diameter.

The woman, who was the only person in the car, died at the scene.

According to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, the woman was identified as Janeil Puckett of Enumclaw.

The crash blocked the highway for just over three hours while troopers investigated and crews worked to clear the roadway.

