Cooler weather returning for some relief this week

SEATTLE — A mini heat wave for the first few days in May will come to an end starting tomorrow. I say “mini heat wave” because it only kicked in for one day ... today!

Temperatures soared to 80 this afternoon in many places and new record high temperatures were set or tied.

The reliable cooling influence of Puget Sound water kept temperatures in the 70s around the islands in the Salish Sea, but away from the water, it was easy to enjoy the warmest day of the year (so far).

Looking ahead to this evening, skies will stay mostly clear, and temperatures will cool back to the mid-50s. Monday morning will be mostly clear and we are on our way to another nice afternoon to start the week.

Cooler weather is on the way beginning tomorrow, and each afternoon this week will cool by a few degrees until we land in the mid 60s for high temperatures by Friday.

The cooler weather will happen as winds become more onshore and transport the marine layer back to Puget Sound. Coastal communities like Forks and Westport will feel how the return of onshore wind drops the temperature tomorrow with a high in the 60’s and 60’s tomorrow versus the 70’s of today.

Rain? Not likely. An area of high pressure is expected to stay over the PNW for several more days and keep the chance for any showers at 10% or less. In the extended outlook there is a weak front expected to cross the area on Friday, but even that weather feature doesn’t look to be strong enough to produce any significant rain.

Enjoy several more PNW days (Pretty Nice Weather days) this week and track the cooler daytime high temperatures with us each day on KIRO7 News.

-Robert Van Winkle

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