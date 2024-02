AUBURN, Wash. — A woman is dead after she was hit by two cars Monday morning in Auburn.

Auburn police did not specify the woman’s age.

At about 5:44 a.m., the woman was walking on Auburn Way North between 22nd and 28th, when she jaywalked, and was struck by one vehicle after the other.

Police say drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene near the woman.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperative with police.

