Woman identified in West Seattle shooting, pulled out gun when served papers

SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner has identified the 57-year-old woman who was shot and killed outside a home on Southwest Hudson Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Seattle police, Tamara Parry pulled out a shotgun when two men came to her home to serve papers. One of the men pulled out his gun and opened fire, shooting Parry twice. Medics arrived and pronounced Parry dead on the scene.

Neighbors say Parry was deep into the Q’Anon conspiracy theory; she even had a visible sign in her upstairs window. People both on and off camera say the sign and her beliefs were a little uneasy to deal with, but they are still very much heartbroken over the shooting.

“She’s still a person. I feel very sad for her,” one woman said.

Parry’s next-door neighbor Joel told KIRO 7 that while he didn’t agree with her beliefs, she was still a very nice person.

“We definitely shared different political views. I’ll say that. And she had a strong position, but it was always amicable. She was always very friendly, very kind,” Joel said.

He told KIRO 7 that he heard secondhand about what led to the shooting. He believes it could’ve easily been avoided.

“It’s just a sad situation. I am glad that nobody else was hurt when it happened,” Joel said.

Seattle police say the two men involved in the shooting were not arrested and continue to cooperate with investigators.

