Seattle Police investigating a shooting homicide in Seattle

SEATTLE — Around 1:04 p.m. police were called to the 4400 block of Southwest Hudson Street for reports of gunshots.
When police arrived they found a person that was shot.
Seattle police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.
“There are no outstanding suspects,” Seattle Police wrote in an X post.
This is now a homicide investigation. There are no outstanding suspects. Public Information Officer will be on scene.— Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) October 1, 2024
This is a developing story and will be updated.
©2024 Cox Media Group