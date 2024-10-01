Seattle Police investigating a shooting homicide in Seattle

SEATTLE — Around 1:04 p.m. police were called to the 4400 block of Southwest Hudson Street for reports of gunshots.

When police arrived they found a person that was shot.

Seattle police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“There are no outstanding suspects,” Seattle Police wrote in an X post.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

