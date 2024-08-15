Woman hurt falling 15 feet off slide at Steilacoom High School

STEILACOOM - — A woman in her 40s was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening, after falling about 15 feet behind Steilacoom High School.

The response team included West Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One, and East Pierce Fire & Rescue because the call required a “technical rescue.”

Crews responded tonight to a rope rescue behind Steilacoom High School. One patient fell approximately 15 feet and was transported to the hospital. Thank you to our neighbors at @CentralPierce, @GigHarborFire and @EastPierceFire for assisting us with this technical rescue. pic.twitter.com/zlfhrSeZVg — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) August 14, 2024

According to Spokesperson Jenny Weekes, the woman was trying to climb up the slide when she slipped backwards and fell.

She was transported to the hospital with injuries.

At last check, she is stable.

