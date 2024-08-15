Local

Woman hurt falling 15 feet off slide at Steilacoom High School

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Steilacoom High School rescue

STEILACOOM - — A woman in her 40s was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening, after falling about 15 feet behind Steilacoom High School.

The response team included West Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighters, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One, and East Pierce Fire & Rescue because the call required a “technical rescue.”

According to Spokesperson Jenny Weekes, the woman was trying to climb up the slide when she slipped backwards and fell.

She was transported to the hospital with injuries.

At last check, she is stable.

