ARLINGTON, Wash. — Crews from the North County Regional Fire Authority were called to a fire at an apartment building Sunday night.

Firefighters arrived at the Stilly Apartments in the 18300 block of Smokey Point Blvd to find a woman inside a third-floor burning unit.

She was taken out of the apartment and evaluated by medics with the Marysville Fire District.

The fire was put out by the building’s sprinkler system.

The extent of her injuries are not known.













