Woman hit by car doing donuts at street-takeover; driver sought

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police say an 18-year-old woman was seriously injured during a hit-and-run on the 4th of July that happened during a street takeover at the intersection of Lake Tapps Parkway Southeast and Lakeland Hills Way Southeast.

When police officers arrived to control the crowd, a car took off and ran over the 18-year-old. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspected vehicle.

KIRO 7 has obtained videos showing the takeover and a car doing donuts and peeling out in the middle of the intersection. People at the takeover were also shooting off fireworks.

“So these events are extremely dangerous not just for the people driving the cars, but also the people who are there watching these cars do these dangerous things,” Auburn Public Information Officer Kolby Crossley said.

KIRO 7 spoke to people who live near by the intersection. Nearly everyone off camera says that street takeovers like the one from the 4th happens too often and wish police would patrol the area more.

Auburn Police say they feel that street takeovers are happening all over the Sound.

“So it is something that our traffic unit is constantly dealing with and something that we can hopefully prevent someday,” Crossley said.

Detectives and Auburn PD’s Traffic Unit are looking at cameras throughout the area to see if it picked up what happened Friday night. Police are also hoping people in the area or in that crowd have video evidence of what went down.

“Because we know that there were a lot of people there and there’s probably a lot of people who have video. They probably know exactly who it was ad what happened and saw everything as it unfolded,” Crossley said.

If anyone has any information or video of the event, they are urged to reach out to Auburn Police at 253-288-7403.

