Recognize this unique truck? Detectives say they hit a pedestrian, causing life-changing injuries

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find an older green or teal pickup truck that hit a pedestrian and kept going.

It happened on Canyon Road East on April 10 – and the department has just released new surveillance video that might help find the culprit.

Detectives believe the truck is a Chevy Silverado, a 1996 to 2000 model.

The truck has damage to the front grill and was last seen heading southbound toward 112th Street East, just after 10 p.m. on the night of the crash.

The person who was hit was seriously hurt, and according to the department, has life-changing injuries as a result.

If you recognize the truck or have any information about who was driving it, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.

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