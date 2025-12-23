Woman fatally stabbed in Milton, police say

MILTON, Wash. — The Milton Police Department (MPD) says a woman in her 30s was fatally stabbed on Monday afternoon.

At around 1:50 p.m., police responded to a report of an assault at an apartment near Milton Way and 24th Avenue Court.

MPD says officers found a woman in her 40s unresponsive inside the apartment. Crews attempted to treat her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a woman in her 30s, was arrested at the apartment complex, according to Milton Police.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.

