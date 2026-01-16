Woman and dog rescued from icy pond on Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A woman and her dog are okay after falling through some ice on Snoqualmie Pass.

It happened on Gold Creek Pond.

Eastside Fire and Rescue helped Snoqualmie Pass Fire rescue the pair from the frigid water.

The rescue happened on Thursday, sometime before 8 p.m.

“The woman and her dog both were brought to shore safely, but were very cold,” firefighters shared.

Tonight, EF&R rescue swimmers assisted Snoqualmie Pass Fire on the rescue of a woman and her dog who fell through the ice of Gold Creek Pond. The woman and her dog both were brought to shore safely but were very cold. pic.twitter.com/s9BBoOL0Y5 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) January 16, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group