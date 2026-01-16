Local

Woman and dog rescued from icy pond on Snoqualmie Pass

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Woman and dog rescued from icy pond on Snoqualmie Pass (Eastside Fire & Rescue)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A woman and her dog are okay after falling through some ice on Snoqualmie Pass.

It happened on Gold Creek Pond.

Eastside Fire and Rescue helped Snoqualmie Pass Fire rescue the pair from the frigid water.

The rescue happened on Thursday, sometime before 8 p.m.

“The woman and her dog both were brought to shore safely, but were very cold,” firefighters shared.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read