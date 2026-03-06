Woman, dog killed in head-on crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One person and her dog died in a head-on crash in Tacoma on Thursday evening.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. on Yakima Ave.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but two cars hit head-on.

One woman was killed. Her dog was also killed in the crash.

It’s not immediately known if the person killed was the causing driver.

One driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

That portion of N Yakima Ave, near N Steele Street, will be shut down for several hours while police investigate.

This is a developing story.

