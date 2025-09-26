Woman demands $5M, then $50K, in failed downtown Seattle bank robbery attempt

Seattle police say a woman tried to rob a downtown bank after first demanding a loan or a credit card, then escalating her request to $5 million before leaving empty-handed.

The attempted robbery happened around 11:49 a.m. on Sept. 23 at the Bank of America branch at 1700 7th Avenue, according to Seattle police.

Investigators said the woman walked into the bank, presented both her identification and Social Security card, and told a bank associate she wanted either a loan or a credit card.

When staff told her that was not possible, she pulled out a handgun and said she needed money, according to the report.

Asked how much, she replied $5 million. After being told the bank did not have that amount, she lowered her demand to $50,000.

The bank associate got up from his desk and alerted the tellers, who called 911.

Police said the woman appeared to become suspicious and left before officers arrived. No money was taken.

Detectives said the information she gave the bank matched a previous police encounter.

A search of police records showed the same woman had been detained during a Sept. 17 traffic stop, when officers pulled over a vehicle with no license plates.

Body-worn video from that stop showed a woman who matched the description given by the bank, including what investigators called a “large, noticeable, and distinct” scar along the left side of her mouth.

Officers searched the area after the attempted robbery but did not find the suspect.

