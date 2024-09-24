Woman caught trying to smuggle drugs into Aberdeen prison

ABERDEEN, Wash. — A woman was arrested at a Grays Harbor County prison last week on suspicion of trying to pass a package of drugs to an inmate.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, on Sept. 16, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force and the Department of Corrections Intelligence Unit at Stafford Creek Correctional Center in Aberdeen teamed up to arrest the 35-year-old from Everett on suspicion of attempting to deliver a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a prison.

Police said she was trying to smuggle what’s believed to be Suboxone, a prescription drug that’s used to treat addiction to opioid drugs such as heroin and narcotic painkillers.

A doctor must prescribe it.

Police said she was found with about 100 Suboxone strips, which in that prison are sold for $100 each.

Authorities said the package she tried to smuggle was about the size of a piece of Jolly Rancher hard candy.

If you know anyone trying to smuggle contraband into a Washington state prison you’re asked to call 360-537-1909.

In addition, police ask anyone who knows of a drug dealer in Grays Harbor County to call the drug tip line at 360-500-4141.

