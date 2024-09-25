Woman arrested for insurance fraud after falsely claiming injury in King County bus collision

An Everett woman, added to Washington state’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list, was arrested on September 6, after failing to appear for her arraignment in a fraudulent insurance claim case, according to the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

Shawndlyn Williams, also known as Shawndlyn Dyson, was charged with one count of filing a fraudulent insurance claim by the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

A bench warrant was issued for her arrest in 2022 after she failed to appear in court.

The charges stemmed from a 2019 incident in which Williams claimed to have been injured in a collision involving a King County Metro bus and filed a $19,684.20 claim for medical bills, wage loss, and damages.

However, investigators discovered that Williams was not on the bus at the time of the accident, as video footage from the Metro bus showed.

Her claim was denied, and the insurance company, Philadelphia Insurance, reported the fraud to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner as required by law.

After she failed to appear in court, the Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) detectives contacted Williams and urged her to resolve the warrant, but she did not.

She was eventually arrested at her workplace and booked into King County Jail.

The CIU investigates insurance fraud cases, working with law enforcement and prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud raises the average family’s insurance premiums by an estimated $400 to $700 annually.

©2024 Cox Media Group