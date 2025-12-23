Woman arrested after allegedly spitting on Seattle police officer, kicking WA state troopers

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 28-year-old woman was arrested on Monday night after allegedly assaulting an officer and multiple troopers.

At around 5:45 p.m., SPD officers met with Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responding to a crash on Pacific Highway South in Tukwila after a domestic incident.

One woman involved reportedly became aggressive toward another man at the scene and troopers put her in handcuffs as a precaution, according to SPD.

As she was being loaded into a police car, the woman allegedly began kicking the two troopers and later spat on a Seattle police sergeant.

She was booked into the King County Jail, facing assault charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group