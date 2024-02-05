Woman allegedly hits pedestrian near Wild Waves

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way officers were sent to a car crash at Milton Road South near Wild Waves after hearing about an injured pedestrian.

They found a dead man when they arrived.

Officials say the 41-year-old man from Lakewood was walking along the roadway while wearing dark clothing around 1 a.m. That’s when a 63-year-old woman was driving northbound on Milton Road South and allegedly hit the man with her car.

Police say the woman was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation.





