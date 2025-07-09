National

AMC Theaters launches 50% off tickets for rewards members two days a week

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Exciting news for moviegoers: AMC Theaters has begun offering half-off prices on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for its Stubs rewards members, according to the company.

The new deal offers 50% off the adult-evening ticket price as well as a small popcorn and drink combo, AMC said in a release.

The half-off price announcement succeeds AMC’s Discount Tuesdays, the long-running deal which is now being replaced by 50% off Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To learn more about the AMC Subs program, visit amctheaters.com.

