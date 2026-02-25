‘Witchcraft’ reported at Key Peninsula home where 4 were stabbed to death

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A woman who lived at the Key Peninsula home where four people were stabbed to death claimed her son had been practicing witchcraft and thought he was an ‘Egyptian God,’ according to documents obtained by KIRO 7 News.

The woman had filed a series of protection orders against her 32-year-old son.

KIRO 7 News is not naming the man until the Pierce County Medical Examiner or law enforcement has identified him.

According to Pierce County Superior Court documents, the woman said her son was threatening her, hurt her cat, and demanded she refer to him as a ‘God.’

“I am an elderly disabled woman, and he is taking advantage of me and my health,” she wrote in a protection order filed on April 4, 2025

The woman noted that she had left her home in the afternoon of April 2 to visit her daughter. When she returned, she said her house smelled strange, her rugs were moved to the garage, and framed pictures were destroyed or missing.

“The smoke detector was going off, and my son was acting delusional. Evidence of occult rituals were present,” the order stated.

It also said he’d told his mother, ‘Your grave has been dug up.’

On Tuesday morning, a 911 call came in that the man was outside the home. The woman was in process of filing another protection order, but it hadn’t been served yet.

Deputies obtained a copy on the way to the scene.

About an hour later, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said another call came in stating that the man was stabbing people outside of the home.

One deputy arrived and reported shots were fired at 9:33 a.m. The suspect was shot and killed.

Authorities say three people were found dead at the scene and a fourth died on the way to the hospital.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

