Winter Holiday Light parades return to Olympia this December

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The City of Olympia announced Monday morning that its annual Winter Holiday Light parades are slated to return this year, lighting up city streets with glow and shine under the night’s sky.

According to the city, the Olympia Police Department, Olympia Public Works Department, Community Planning & Development and other local agencies will participate in a series of parades in various locations throughout the area. Three parade routes will travel through West Olympia, South Capitol, southeast and northeastern Olympia in December.

View the following dates for each parade route:

West Olympia on Dec. 4.

Southeast section on Dec. 10.

Northeastern section and South Capitol on Dec. 19.

Each parade will start at 6 p.m. and will last between 90-two hours.

“After initiating the parade idea in 2020 to help Olympia celebrate its community and enjoy the winter season in a COVID-19-safe way, OPD is excited to bring back the popular events for a fifth year,” according to the city.

Visit the City’s Holiday Parades webpage for event details, links to route maps and a live parade tracking map.

