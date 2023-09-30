Wing Luke Museum gets $100K from city, state for repairs after vandal smashes windows

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum will be getting $100,000 in funds to help in its recovery efforts after several of its windows were smashed by a vandal in early-September.

Seventy-six-year-old Craig Milne was charged in the incident, after smashing the museum’s windows with a sledgehammer while saying that “the Chinese have ruined my life.”

When officers arrived, he allegedly told them that “the Chinese have tortured and tormented me for 14 years.”

“I don’t regret anything I did here,” he added.

On Friday, the City of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Commerce announced that they would be giving the Wing Luke Museum $100,000 for repairs.

“I’m proud our state could step in alongside the City of Seattle to help the Wing Luke Museum recover from the violence of hate,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a news release. “The museum is a local treasure honoring Washington’s global diversity. I encourage folks to visit and learn more about the history and culture of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.”

Milne was charged with two felonies, one for a hate crime and another for first degree malicious mischief.

