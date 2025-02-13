Winds whip North Bend as a frigid cold blankets the area

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Thursday marks another Pinpoint Alert Day due to bitterly cold temperatures and extreme winds.

The Cascades are seeing the worst of it, with up to 50mph gusts clocked in towns like North Bend and Enumclaw in the early morning hours.

People in North Bend were up and at it early Thursday morning, many dressed in puffer coats and warm hats.

Resident Denise Romary tells us she has her home heat on high, space heaters throughout the house, and her car pre-warmed. Arturo Lira also lives in the North Bend area, he was bundled up as he told us this is just too windy and too cold for him.

We watched as people’s car doors swung open violently in the wind and became hard to shut. Patio furniture at local coffee shops like Hartwood Cafe was blown over and a plant pot shattered.

But barista Ash Happanstall tells us the bitter cold is good for business. “It’s been busy because it’s been cold, it’s warm and cozy in here, and people like getting out of the house to get coffee,” Happanstall said.

That rush won’t likely end anytime soon, since more snow is on its way, bringing excitement to many.

“I do cross country, downhill, snowshoe, snowmen, whatever I can do, you have to take advantage of it since we don’t have it for long,” Romary said.

“I used to live in the south and that got too hot for me, I like it better up here,” Happanstall said.

Those in the coffee shop reaffirmed to us that as long as you’re prepared, there’s nothing to worry about.

“Ice melt is needed in front of my house, so I don’t bite it,” Romary said.

At least a foot of snow is expected in the mountain passes this weekend, so don’t forget to grab the tire chains and put on lots of warm layers if you head up.

At least a foot of snow is expected in the mountain passes this weekend, so don't forget to grab the tire chains and put on lots of warm layers if you head up.









