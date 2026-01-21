Will Washington see a new or expanded ICE detention facility?

ICE is considering a massive expansion in the Pacific Northwest.

According to a listing on the US government’s e-procurement website, the agency is looking to double its detention capacity in the greater Seattle area.

It could mean building a brand new facility or expanding the existing one in Tacoma.

ICE’s Northwest Processing Center in the Port of Tacoma holds just under 1,600 people. Filings from the Department of Homeland Security indicate the agency wants another 1,600 beds in the region.

In December, DHS made a listing on SAM.gov , the website the federal government uses to do business with outside contractors. The listing includes more than 200 pages of documents aimed at getting input on what it would take to construct a new ICE facility with more capacity than the one in Tacoma.

KIRO 7 brought the listing to Donald Leach, an expert with decades of experience running jails and prisons. He now works as a consultant getting new jails built and an expert witness in legal cases involving jails.

Leach said DHS intends to outsource nearly all parts of the facility’s construction and operation.

“In this particular case, they are looking for a turnkey solution,” Leach said. “They are looking to not only have someone come in and build this large jail, but also operate the jail, provide the services for the jail.”

The listing includes many of the specifications ICE is looking for in the facility. It requests enough office space for 60 ICE employees, though the day-to-day operations will be handled by contractors.

It also requests an intake area capable of holding 215 standing people, plus beds for 1,485 males and 150 females.

“I mean, 1,600 beds is going to be an expensive proposition to build,” Leach said.

Leach estimates the project could cost around $400 million. He believes one of the biggest challenges will be finding a place to build it.

Leach said most people don’t want a regular jail near their homes, let alone one that comes with the political implications of ICE. A way around that would be expanding the Tacoma facility, which was built and run by the GEO Group, an outside contractor.

Ultimately, according to Leach, the path forward will be decided by the government procurement process, which prioritizes getting as much as possible for the lowest amount of money.

“It’s an acquisition process, not any different than if they were looking to buy vehicles or airplanes or build a military base,” Leach said.

In its listing, DHS said it was not yet committed to the project or accepting proposals, only planning and getting industry insights. If the project moves forward, another listing will be made in “late January or early February.”

KIRO 7 reached out to ICE and the GEO Group for comment and did not hear back.

