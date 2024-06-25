As wildfire season approaches, here are some ways to prepare your home

As the heat rises and the air dries it is only a matter of time before a wildfire breaks out.

Over the past month and with the early arrival of hotter temperatures, brush fires, and wildfires have begun to pop up across the state.

Smokey Bear gives you eight ways to protect your home ahead of time and stop the spread.

Keep flammable objects at least 30 feet from your home. These objects can be your yard equipment to the kid’s toys lying around the outside of the house. Keep your deck, patio, and those gutters free of debris such as leaves, pine needles, or other flammables. Clear or move mulch and any dried vegetation within 5 feet of your home. Consider nonflammable landscape materials. Cut and remove any overhanging branches or trees that are within 10 feet of your home. If you have a lawn, ensure you keep it mowed and watered. Trim the limbs of your trees to leave a 10-foot gap between the ground and the first branches. Install 1/8-inch metal mesh screens over vents and under decks to prevent embers from entering your home. Connect with your county to know the latest information and get notified about potential risks.

Wildfires can be unpredictable and readiness can help reduce the risk of losing your home or fueling a wildfire. To learn more ways to prevent wildfires visit Prevention How-Tos at smokeybear.com and learn more at Firewise USA.

©2024 Cox Media Group