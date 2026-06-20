Lake Washington missing swimmer presumed dead; search efforts pivot to recovery

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Crews spent several hours looking for a swimmer who went underwater and didn’t resurface in Lake Washington early Saturday.

According to Kirkland police, a man was swimming with his friends offshore of Holmes Point (near O.O. Denny Park) around 1:30 a.m. when he went under.

Kirkland fire divers began immediately searching the area. Police said they worked for more than an hour with the assistance of the Coast Guard, Seattle Harbor Patrol, a helicopter, and drones.

Police said that the conditions were difficult for rescue due to rough water, limited visibility and strong winds.

“Officers did not observe any signs of alcohol or drug impairment among the friends who were on the boat,” Kirkland police wrote on Facebook.

The search has now turned into a recovery effort.

Crews with King County will continue recovery efforts today.

This is a developing story.

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