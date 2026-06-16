14-year-old stolen dog reunited with family in Kirkland after week-long search

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A stolen dog was reunited with his family after a week of searching.

Parker, the 14-year-old Shiba Inu, was taken outside of the QFC at Kirkland Urban on June 7. It happened around 11 p.m.

The family told Kirkland police that Parker was left secured outside the store for a brief period while one of them went inside. When the family member returned moments later, the dog was gone.

His family was very worried because he has ongoing health concerns that require monitoring.

As of Monday evening, Parker has been reunited with his family.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our post, provided information, and helped spread the word. Community support played an important role in helping bring this case to a successful resolution,” the police department said.

Although Parker has been safely recovered, the investigation remains active.

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