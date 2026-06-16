Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Lynnwood boy

An Amber Alert was issued overnight for 6-year-old Eliab Carreno.

The alert was first sent out at around 3 a.m. Tuesday by the Washington State Patrol, stating that Carreno was last seen on Monday at 9:55 p.m., leaving the 3200 block of 148 Street in Lynnwood.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCEMC), Carreno is in the company of 32-year-old Deivi Garcon Donado.

Both the WSP and the NCMEC report that Carreno may be in Tukwila, and that he and Donado may be traveling in a 2010 Silver Ford Fusion with the Washington State license plate number CVF8854. WSP says that while the license plate returns to a Hyundai, it is attached to the Fusion.

Eliab Carreno is 3′5, 33 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt with dark blue pants, according to the WSP.

NCMEC reports that Deivi Garcon is 5′9 and 180 lbs with black hair.

If you see them, call 911.

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