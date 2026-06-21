22-year-old booked for DUI after 3-car crash injures children, Pierce Co. deputy

TACOMA, Wash. — Several people injured in a three-car crash on Saturday evening have been released from the hospital.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:22 p.m. on June 20, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle near the Alta Apartments off Steel Street S. in Tacoma. The driver did not stop and instead sped off, the department said.

The vehicle was forced to slow down for traffic, and the deputy was able to get a tracker on the car and pull back from the chase.

A few minutes later, the vehicle had stopped at 84th and Yakima Ave., and deputies tried to talk to the driver, who was trying to remove the tracking device, deputies said.

The 22-year-old suspect jumped back in the car and sped off for a second time, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies chased the vehicle onto Pacific Ave. S. (SR 7), where the vehicle was reported to have crashed into another vehicle at 110th St. S and Pacific Ave. S at 5:29 p.m.

Three cars were involved in the wreck, according to the Washington State Patrol

The suspect ran off from the crash, but deputies were able to chase the 22-year-old and take him into custody.

One vehicle that was involved in the crash caught fire, deputies said.

Four occupants in the victim vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of those passengers were children.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was later released from the hospital with a minor injury.

The people in the victim vehicle have also been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail for DUI, four counts of vehicular assault, felony hit-and-run, two counts of eluding, and resisting arrest.

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