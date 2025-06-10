Wildfire near Cle Elum burns 44 acres, damages 2 homes, officials say

A fast-moving wildfire that started Monday afternoon north of Red Bridge Road near Cle Elum has grown to an estimated 44 acres with no containment as of Tuesday morning, according to emergency officials.

The Red Bridge Road Fire began around 3:57 p.m. Monday in an area northeast of Cle Elum, between Wheil Ridge Road and the Teanaway River.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, command of the fire was officially transferred to the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team.

Local crews from Kittitas County Fire District 7 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) worked through the night to contain the fire and protect nearby structures.

Statewide firefighting resources have also been mobilized.

Two homes—one primary residence and one secondary—have been damaged by the fire, officials said.

Evacuation orders remain in effect.

A Level 3 evacuation—the highest warning level—has been issued for residents north of Red Bridge Road between Wheil Ridge Road and the Teanaway River. A Level 2 evacuation remains in place from State Route 970 to Red Bridge Road and from Teanaway Road to the Teanaway River.

Residents are urged to stay informed through the Kittitas County Live Active Fire Map.

A shelter has been set up for evacuees at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum at 719 East 3rd Street.

Fire behavior Tuesday is expected to be influenced by warm, breezy conditions and possible red flag warnings.

Although the fire is currently smoldering within its footprint, officials caution that conditions could change quickly.

About 150 personnel are currently assigned to the fire.

0 of 5 Level 3 evacuations issued as Red Bridge Fire burns near Cle Elum Photo Courtesy: The Department of Natural Resources

Crews will continue efforts to secure the perimeter and protect structures throughout the day.

Air quality in nearby communities is currently rated good to moderate, but may worsen depending on fire activity and shifting winds.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire zone.

Fire officials stress that unauthorized aircraft, including drones, must not enter the area.

If a drone is spotted, all aerial firefighting efforts must be halted for safety reasons.

For updates, residents can visit the Red Bridge Road Fire InciWeb page, the SEWAIMT Facebook page, or call the fire information line at 509-606-8016.

The Red Bridge Road Fire remains active with no estimated time for containment.

