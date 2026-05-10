Wide temperature range in the PNW for the next few days

SEATTLE — Back to work tomorrow and the weather is looking quiet for the first few days.

We tracked a weak area of low pressure today as it moved over western Washington with clouds and isolated showers. A burst of wind may develop tonight in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, but otherwise, it should be a nice evening with just partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s to start the day tomorrow.

High pressure is expected to build over the region and we will see partly cloudy, rain-free skies throughout the day.

Temperatures tomorrow will range from the lower 60s around Bellingham and the Islands to the lower 70s around Chehalis and points south toward the Columbia River.

On Tuesday, the computer models are showing mostly sunny weather, with a slight shift in wind direction toward the northeast. That will likely push our high temperatures up to near 80 in the afternoon on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be an interesting day to watch the weather. Low pressure to the south of us will try to push moisture to the north and there could be some spotty showers or even a thunderstorm around Puget Sound and the mountains in the afternoon.

By the end of this week, we should see a return to onshore wind flow and occasional rain showers moving in from the Pacific. Temperatures will respond to the onshore wind and stay in the lower 60s through next weekend.

Expect passing showers from Thursday through the weekend.

-Robert Van Winkle

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