‘Why is this a one-size-fits-all policy?’: Washington lawmakers debate 32-hour work week

Lawmakers in Olympia are considering a proposal to move the state from a standard 40-hour work week to a 32-hour work week. Sounds like a good idea for workers, but is it really?

Washington Democratic Representative Shaun Scott sponsored legislation to move Washington to a shorter work week, and here’s why.

“Americans work, annually, 125 more hours yearly than workers in Canada, 204 more, annually, than workers in Japan, 279 more, annually, than workers in the UK, and 470 hours more, annually, than people in Germany,” Scott explained.

San Juan County sees morale boost, fewer sick calls with 32-hour week

San Juan County moved to the shorter work week in 2023. Scott said it can serve as a model for the rest of the state.

“Officials have reported an 18% decrease in sick calls, a 216% increase in people applying for job openings, and an 83% rate of workers who saw improved work-life balance as a result of an eight-hour reduction in the work week,” Scott said.

Washington Federation of State Employees Vice President Ashley Fueston spoke of the benefits of a shorter work week.

“Not only did it save the county $2 million, without lowering any pay for the workers, but it resulted in significant employee morale boosts, and a 28% reduction in employees leaving,” Fueston said.

Lawmakers skeptical of shorter work week

Most people KIRO Newsradio spoke with said they would be interested in a shorter week and more free time with family and friends, but there were skeptics.

“I’m just wondering why this is a one-size-fits-all policy. Why do we think this would work for the whole state when we have such a variety of different industries and working personalities?” Republican State Representative Joel McEntire asked.

And then there’s the money. With the shorter work week, employers would then have to pay overtime above 32 hours, rather than 40, and sick and vacation time would be calculated based on the shorter week. All that sounds good, but there is concern that workers could take home smaller paychecks.

“If you’re an hourly employee, and you’re only going to be working 32 hours, you’ll make a lot less money because you’re getting paid, say $20 an hour for 40 hours. If this passes, you’re going to be working 32 hours for $20 an hour,” Republican State Representative Alex Ybarra said.

The Washington Hospitality Association is among a group of business and industry leaders who think the shorter week is a bad idea.

“We must respectfully oppose the proposal to reduce the standard work week and appreciate employers being able to set their own standards and culture. I know I personally find joy in my long hours and work,” Andrea Reay with the Washington Hospitality Association said.

Looking at adoption of 40-hour work week

Scott compared the debate to the adoption of the 40-hour work week.

“The fact is that the 40-hour week, which we kind of accept as more or less kind of standard, was just as contested when it was implemented 50 or 60 years ago. And so we might be looking back on this time as a time where we took a bold step forward for a happier workforce and a more productive workforce with a 32-hour week,” he said.

If the proposal comes up for a vote and passes, it would go into effect in January 2028.

