Why is gas so expensive right now in WA?

Gas prices in the Seattle area are surging as international conflict in Iran disrupts oil shipments and creates market uncertainty. According to AAA data, the statewide average for a gallon of gas has increased by almost 60 cents over the past month.

The price spike has pushed averages across the Puget Sound region significantly higher. As of Monday morning, average prices were recorded at $4.88 in King County, $4.67 in Snohomish County, and $4.69 in Pierce County, according to AAA.

These increases follow a rise in oil prices, which briefly surpassed $100 per barrel for the first time since 2022.

Local drivers are finding even higher prices at specific neighborhood stations. In Tukwila, two stations off Interurban Avenue were spotted selling regular gas for $5.29 per gallon on Monday. Prices were similar in Seattle, where a Chevron station in the Ravenna neighborhood reached $5.27 per gallon.

The rising costs are impacting daily budgets for local commuters.

“I look at it now, and I think you really shouldn’t be driving,” Kathy Haggan, a local driver, said. “It’s just too much money out of a budget.”

Haggan noted that for those on retirement budgets, the price increase “really does scream at you.”

Other residents expressed a sense of resignation regarding the costs of commuting.

Driver Jay Van Kinkle noted that despite the inconvenience, many people have no choice but to pay for fuel to maintain their livelihoods.

“It’s a car economy, right? You’ve got to drive to get places,” Kinkle said.

Industry experts suggest the current volatility is tied to the geopolitical situation.

Rey Trevino III is Director of Operations at Pecos Country Energy, an oil and gas production company in Texas. Trevino said the ongoing situation in Iran is driving the “uncertainty price” found in every barrel of oil.

“As long as there’s this conflict in Iran, we will continue to see some form of an uncertainty price in the barrel of oil,” Trevino said.

Trevino said shipping issues in the Strait of Hormuz have also driven costs up.

He said it’s anyone’s guess when prices could fall, and added that watching this next week will help provide some insight into future prices. Trevino said this period will provide “a good indication of what’s going to happen over the next three to four weeks if this campaign continues in Iran.”

Trevino added that he expects prices to potentially rise another 20 to 30 cents over the next several days before coming back down.

To help manage costs, AAA recommends several fuel-saving measures for drivers. The organization advises motorists to stick to the speed limit, avoid “jackrabbit starts” or hard accelerations, and minimize idling the engine. Other suggestions include opening windows instead of using the air conditioning to improve overall fuel efficiency.

Additionally, experts suggest avoiding the urge to fill up at every opportunity, as mass panic-buying could lead to localized fuel shortages.

