Whooping cough cases continue to surge in Seattle, and across Washington

After a year of more than 2,000 whooping cough cases in Washington, the surge continues, especially in Seattle.

As of March 8, Washington had 590 recorded cases of whooping cough this year, a sharp increase from just 80 cases last year. According to public health officials, the metro area has seen 111 cases since the beginning of the year.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious disease. It starts with cold-like symptoms, including a runny nose, sneezing and mild cough. Within one to two weeks, severe coughing spells begin, often ending with a distinctive “whoop” as air is inhaled, Dr. Edward Leonard, a board-certified infectious disease specialist at Overlake Clinics Infectious Disease, wrote on the Overlake website.

Whooping cough is spread through the air when a person with whooping cough sneezes or coughs and others breathe in that air. People can be contagious for at least two weeks after cough starts.

The Washington State Department of Health wrote vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from whooping cough.

Type of Whooping Cough vaccines

Here are the vaccines as listed in the Overlake site:

For Children: Five doses of the DTaP vaccine are recommended by age six, starting at 2 months old. A Tdap booster is recommended at age 11 or 12.

For Adults: Get a Tdap vaccine if you have never received one. Get a booster dose of Td or Tdap every 10 years to maintain protection.

During Pregnancy: Pregnant individuals should get a Tdap vaccine between weeks 27 and 36 to pass protective antibodies to their baby.

